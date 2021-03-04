Left Menu

School principal suspended in UP's Ballia over death of 5-year-old student

They also protested at the school while senior officials reached the spot and ordered an inquiry into the matter.The sample of khichdi was also taken and BSA Shiv Narain Singh suspended principal Shiv Kumari Yadav in the matter for her laxity.The principal said all students ate khichdi but nothing happened to any of them.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 04-03-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 16:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A government primary school principal in Jaidopur here was suspended over the death of a student, possibly after choking on a fruit seed, officials said on Thursday.

The 5-year-old girl's family, however, claim that she had died after eating 'khichdi' served at the mid-day meal in the school.

''Gunjan (5) had reached school on Wednesday and had brought some jujube (ber) from home. After she consumed them, the fruit seed got stuck in her throat and she fell unconscious and later died,'' District Magistrate Aditi Singh said quoting a probe report of the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA).

The DM said Gunjan's parents had later reached the school on Bansdeeh road with the girl's body and alleged that she had consumed 'khichdi' in the mid-day meal that led to her death. They also protested at the school while senior officials reached the spot and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The sample of 'khichdi' was also taken and BSA Shiv Narain Singh suspended principal Shiv Kumari Yadav in the matter for her laxity.

The principal said all students ate 'khichdi' but nothing happened to any of them. A detailed probe is on in the matter.

