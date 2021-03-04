Left Menu

New Delhi World Book Fair to be held virtually from March 6-9

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 17:45 IST
The New Delhi World Book Fair will be held virtually from March 6 to March 9 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions, the National Book Trust announced on Thursday.

Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will inaugurate the fair at a virtual ceremony on Friday.

The event, which is organised annually at the Pragati Maidan grounds in January, has been moved to the virtual medium as pandemic-related restrictions are in place, National Book Trust (NBT) chairman Govind Prasad Sharma said in a statement.

The fair's theme is 'National Education Policy 2020'. Discussions on education and pedagogy, conversation with authors and scholars, book release functions, and cultural programmes will be hosted online with ''a 360-degree immersive experience'', according to the statement.

Seminars, literary events, book releases, conversations with authors and panel discussions with embassies and foreign publishers will be part of the virtual event, which will see participation of people from over 15 countries including the UK, the US, the UAE, China, France, Iran, Nepal, Spain, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, and Italy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

