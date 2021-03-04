Left Menu

Chaos as freed Nigerian schoolgirls reunited with families

The girls, aged 10 and up, had been abducted from the Government Girls Secondary School in Jangebe in Nigerias northwest Zamfara state and were released Tuesday after negotiations. The students, teachers and family members kidnapped from Kagara were released last week. In December, 344 students were abducted from the Government Science Secondary School Kankara in Katsina State.

PTI | Abuja | Updated: 04-03-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 18:20 IST
Chaos as freed Nigerian schoolgirls reunited with families
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of Nigerian girls abducted last week from a boarding school in the country's northwest have been returned to their families amid chaos as security forces opened fire on a gathering outside the school where the reunions were held Wednesday.

One person died and two were injured in the mayhem, according to local media reports. The forces opened fire after stones were thrown at government officials, apparently in frustration at the drawn-out procedure, said the reports. Anxious and angry parents who were reunited with the girls after six days of waiting grabbed their daughters and left after shots rang out. Many were worried about traveling on the area's dangerous roads at night. The girls, aged 10 and up, had been abducted from the Government Girls Secondary School in Jangebe in Nigeria's northwest Zamfara state and were released Tuesday after negotiations. Zamfara Gov. Bello Matawalle said that 279 girls had been freed. Upon their release, the girls were brought to the government's provincial offices, Government House, in Gusau for presentation, before being medically examined and reunited with their families.

Following the kidnappings, the Zamfara state government announced a curfew, which remains in force. Officials said "bandits" were behind the abduction, referring to the groups of armed men who operate in Zamfara state and kidnap for money or to press for the release of their members from jail.

At the time of the attack, one resident told The Associated Press that the gunmen also attacked a nearby military camp and checkpoint, preventing soldiers from responding to the abductions from the school. Nigeria has seen several such attacks and kidnappings in recent years, the most notorious in 2014 when 276 girls were abducted by the jihadist rebels of Boko Haram from the secondary school in Chibok in Borno state. More than 100 of those girls are still missing.

Last week's attack came less than two weeks after gunmen abducted dozens of people, including 24 students, from the Government Science College Kagara in Niger State. The students, teachers and family members kidnapped from Kagara were released last week. In December, 344 students were abducted from the Government Science Secondary School Kankara in Katsina State. They were eventually released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RED FM announces 'The Kavi Collective'

New Delhi India, March 4 ANINewsVoir One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announced their new IP, The Kavi Collective, the new-age poetry with a modern twist. The event will bring the iconic poets...

Peps Industries unveils new campaign highlighting the significance of Indian weddings

Bengaluru Karnataka India, March 4 ANINewsVoir Peps Industries Pvt. Ltd. announced the launch of its latest digital campaign, The Grand Indian Wedding. Indian Weddings, with diversity in their customs and rituals, reflect the heterogeneity ...

Father's words 'boxing is not for women' challenged me, says Nikhat Zareen

Indian pugilist Nikhat Zareen on Thursday said she had to overcome many hurdles in life, including opposition from her father, who once told her boxing is not for women, something which challenged her to go out and prove him wrong.I had to ...

China's parliament proposes to "improve" Hong Kong's electoral system -Xinhua

Chinas parliament has proposed ways to improve Hong Kongs electoral system, state news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday, confirming widespread reports of imminent changes to the citys political structure.China is due to unveil a new five-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021