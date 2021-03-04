AIC-DSU Foundation Invites Applications for Grant of Scholarships: Research Scholars & Scientific Officers

The Foundation is sponsored by NITI Aayog and DSU and supported by the Innovation Labs established with assistance from MNCs Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Dayananda Sagar University (DSU), Bengaluru is among the youngest universities established by an enactment of the Karnataka State Legislature and approved by the University Grants Commission. In pursuit of its vision to become a pioneer in innovation and entrepreneurship, DSU has been successful to establish world-class labs assisted by very large MNCs that include: Autodesk, Nvidia & Boston, Bosch Rexroth, GE, IBM, Bosch Etas, VMware, Dassault Systemes, Analog Devices among others and a startup village at its Hosur Road Campus in Bengaluru. DSU is also among the very few campuses in the country to offer a BTech in Computer Science and Entrepreneurship. Impressed by its commitment and accomplishments thus far, NITI Aayog has approved the establishment of the AIC-DSU Foundation with a Rs. 10.00 crore grant, at the DSU Campus. The labs at the Innovation Campus, the ecosystem and the AIC-DSU Foundation are open to all students, innovators, working professionals and the community. The combined power of this unique facility can give birth to 300 enterprises/startups, today. Individuals and groups with a disruptive idea are welcome to join this great movement that could accelerate India’s transformation into a manufacturing hub and creating a knowledge economy. Young achievers with a master’s degree in Science/Engineering and desirous of working on a doctoral program leading to the award of a PhD are invited to apply to the position of: Research Scholars & Scientific Officers. Candidates with research/industry experience would find a preference. Selected candidates would be paid a stipend in addition to being admitted into a PhD program on a scholarship. Expectations: Selected candidates should be proficient or are to become masters in any of the stated labs, indicated above, be willing to assist innovators/researchers/students/faculty/SMEs in using the labs to achieve predefined outcomes aiding innovation/develop new products and engage in training/ research activities that broadly aligns with the core of the offerings in any of the labs in the innovation center. “Dayananda Sagar University (DSU) has adopted a unique model to support young and talented individuals to work on innovation, closely interact with future entrepreneurs to realize industry needs while also pursue a doctoral path. The university offers a good platform and a great opportunity through this initiative,” said Mr. Rohan Prem Sagar - Member of the Governing Council, Dayananda Sagar University. For more information contact: Prof R Janardhan, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Dayananda Sagar University; email: janardhan.dsi@gmail.com; www.dsu.edu.in.

