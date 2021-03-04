CAIT to launch trader dialogue campaign in Delhi from Friday

Traders' body CAIT said it will launch a one-month long dialogue campaign from Friday involving ''door to door” visit of each market in all corners of Delhi to discuss the problems faced by traders. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) claimed that due to the growing problems of traders, it has become extremely difficult for them to conduct business activities in a smooth manner. Instead of doing business, most of the time is spent in compliance of notices of various government departments and government orders.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal alleged that ''the absurd and arbitrary'' legal provisions of GST, eviction of traders from their shops due to Delhi rent law, permanent solution of sealing issue and de-sealing of sealed shops shops, non-renewal of license of Delhi's retail chemists are some of the major local issues faced by traders. To resolve burning issues of Delhi trade, the traders' body announced a campaign from March 5 to April 5.

As part of the campaign, its representatives will visit door to door of each market and discuss the on ground problems of Delhi traders.

As part of the campaign, CAIT intends to communicate with about 3,000 trade bodies of Delhi in turn contacting about 10 lakh of its traders.

