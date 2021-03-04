Left Menu

CAIT to launch trader dialogue campaign in Delhi from Friday

Traders body CAIT said it will launch a one-month long dialogue campaign from Friday involving door to door visit of each market in all corners of Delhi to discuss the problems faced by traders. The Confederation of All India Traders CAIT claimed that due to the growing problems of traders, it has become extremely difficult for them to conduct business activities in a smooth manner.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 19:51 IST
CAIT to launch trader dialogue campaign in Delhi from Friday

Traders' body CAIT said it will launch a one-month long dialogue campaign from Friday involving ''door to door” visit of each market in all corners of Delhi to discuss the problems faced by traders. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) claimed that due to the growing problems of traders, it has become extremely difficult for them to conduct business activities in a smooth manner. Instead of doing business, most of the time is spent in compliance of notices of various government departments and government orders.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal alleged that ''the absurd and arbitrary'' legal provisions of GST, eviction of traders from their shops due to Delhi rent law, permanent solution of sealing issue and de-sealing of sealed shops shops, non-renewal of license of Delhi's retail chemists are some of the major local issues faced by traders. To resolve burning issues of Delhi trade, the traders' body announced a campaign from March 5 to April 5.

As part of the campaign, its representatives will visit door to door of each market and discuss the on ground problems of Delhi traders.

As part of the campaign, CAIT intends to communicate with about 3,000 trade bodies of Delhi in turn contacting about 10 lakh of its traders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus crisis in Latin America made worse by poverty, inequality, U.N. agency says

Latin America and the Caribbean countries in the throes of the coronavirus crisis will only see their problems made worse by festering inequality, poverty and an ailing social safety net, a United Nations agency said on Thursday.The Economi...

Moscow metro facial ID payment system raises privacy concerns, rights group says

A new facial recognition payment system on the Moscow metro, due to be launched this year, raises concerns about privacy and human rights, a Russian digital rights group said on Thursday.Moscow has one of the worlds largest video-surveillan...

424 MoUs signed during Maritime India Summit 2021, says Mansukh Mandaviya

By Amit Kumar A total of 424 memoranda of understanding MoUs were signed during the second edition of the virtual Maritime India Summit-2021 that concluded on Thursday, said Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya...

Bereaved Palestinians urge ICC to advance war crimes probe

Palestinians urged the International Criminal Court on Thursday to push ahead with a newly announced war crimes investigation in the Palestinian Territories which Israel has rejected.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021