Left Menu

IITs represent face of new resurgent, aspirational India:VP

Noting that the Indian Institutes of Technology represented the face of a new resurgent and aspirational India, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said the country has to regain its past glory as Viswa Guru and become a knowledge and education hub once again.That is the current challenge.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:13 IST
IITs represent face of new resurgent, aspirational India:VP

Noting that the Indian Institutes of Technology represented the face of a new resurgent and aspirational India, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said the country has to regain its past glory as 'Viswa Guru' and become a knowledge and education hub once again.

''That is the current challenge. A challenge that should make us work harder and work smarter. A challenge that should make us realise our capabilities and refine them by constant practice and learning from the best in the world,'' the Vice President said.

Venkaiah Naidu interacted with the staff and the students of IIT-Tirupati here on the occasion of 'Institute Day' on Thursday.

''IITs represent the face of a new resurgent and aspirational India. It is an India that is seeking new opportunities to transform lives.'' ''It is an India that is tapping into its core strengths to be self-reliant. It is an India that is determined to reclaim its rightful place in the comity of nations,'' he said.

The Vice President said thedream could be realised only if the education system was improved.

Stating that the National Policy on Education-2020 gave a well thought out blueprint for the new educational architecture, Naidu stressed the need to ''quickly translate this policy into action.'' Observing that technological advancement was a key decisive factor in the development architecture of a country, he said India too should move steadily and swiftly on the path.

The new IITs at Tirupati, Palakkad, Jammu, Bhilai, Goa and Dharwad were created to enhance access to technical education and create a knowledge ecosystem that would power India's development.

He said it was a matter of pride that five IITs of the country were now ranked among the 500 top-ranking institutions in the world.

The Vice President lauded IIT-Tirupati's efforts in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic by successfully developing a thermal air sterilizer and N95-equivalent reusable respirators, among others.

''I compliment all of you on being designated as the Technology Innovation Hub under the National Mission on Cyber Physical Systems.'' ''I am hopeful you will speedily set up Centres of Excellence in Food Technology, Precision Agriculture, Energy Storage and Atomic Molecular and Optical Technologies in association with IISER Tirupati,'' Naidu added.

As Tirupati has the unique distinction of having an IIT and IISER, collaborative work and synergistic progress could become easy, he noted.

The Vice President, however, lamented that only a meagre percentage of engineering graduates had employability skills.

''Every year, we produce around 1.5 million engineers but a survey suggests that only seven per cent of them are suitable for core engineering jobs. We have to increase employability and ensure that the skills required for the world of work are imparted,'' he pointed out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus crisis in Latin America made worse by poverty, inequality, U.N. agency says

Latin America and the Caribbean countries in the throes of the coronavirus crisis will only see their problems made worse by festering inequality, poverty and an ailing social safety net, a United Nations agency said on Thursday.The Economi...

Moscow metro facial ID payment system raises privacy concerns, rights group says

A new facial recognition payment system on the Moscow metro, due to be launched this year, raises concerns about privacy and human rights, a Russian digital rights group said on Thursday.Moscow has one of the worlds largest video-surveillan...

424 MoUs signed during Maritime India Summit 2021, says Mansukh Mandaviya

By Amit Kumar A total of 424 memoranda of understanding MoUs were signed during the second edition of the virtual Maritime India Summit-2021 that concluded on Thursday, said Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya...

Bereaved Palestinians urge ICC to advance war crimes probe

Palestinians urged the International Criminal Court on Thursday to push ahead with a newly announced war crimes investigation in the Palestinian Territories which Israel has rejected.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021