Odisha govt has data on number of people under OBC category: Pradhan

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:41 IST
As the OSCBC gears up to start survey of social and educational condition of the backward classes in Odisha from May 1, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Thursday said that the state administration already has the data on the number of people under OBC category.

Pradhan, who has written at least three letters to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik demanding immediate implementation of 27 per cent quota for OBC category, in a statement said that his demand for reservation in jobs and education remain unaddressed till date.

Meanwhile, after the state government's nod, the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes (OSCBC) has decided to conduct the survey from May 1 to May 20 and release the findings on June 11 based on which the administration will take a decision on the ratio of reservation to be made for the OBCs.

Pradhan said the state government has access to its own SEBC list and also the Centre's OBC list, which can be used for providing appropriate reservations in the field of education.

The OBCs, who constitute above 50 per cent of the state's population, are deprived of the quota for decades, Pradhan said, adding that many states have implemented it. He claimed that there are more than 210 communities identified as SEBCs in Odisha.

Pradhan said the state government should go ahead with the available data and implement the reservation for the SEBC in public employment and educational institutions.

He said this is not a political issue, rather a mode of providing social justice and economic empowerment to a large population of people in the state.

The Union minister also alleged that the state government has also not implemented the 10 per cent reservation for economically poor people belonging to the general category.

Chairperson of OSCBC Raghunath Biswal on Monday held a meeting to assess the preparedness for undertaking the much- awaited survey. The final data of the survey is expected to be available on June 11, an official said.

However, Odisha Law Minister Pratap Jena replied back asking the Union Minister as to who constituted the OBC commission in the state. ''Please do not indulge in politics on the OBC reservation issue.'' Jena said.

Senior BJD lawmaker S R Patnaik said the state government is committed to the welfare of the people under the OBC category. ''The commission will soon start the survey and the findings will be known soon within 45 days. Let us wait for the completion of the survey,'' Patnaik said.

