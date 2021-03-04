Left Menu

From new Portuguese home, Ai Weiwei plans tribute to "visionary" Gorbachev

Ai Weiwei, the Chinese dissident whose activist art has made him Beijing's best-known critic, has swapped life in British exile for Portugal, where, in a countryside estate east of Lisbon, he is working on a monument commemorating Mikhail Gorbachev. Ai's move to Berlin in 2015, partly out of gratitude at German lobbying for his passport to be restored, was hailed as a sign of the city's cultural and political ascendancy, just as many saw his 2019 move to Britain as a vote of confidence in that country's post-Brexit future.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 21:00 IST
From new Portuguese home, Ai Weiwei plans tribute to "visionary" Gorbachev

Ai Weiwei, the Chinese dissident whose activist art has made him Beijing's best-known critic, has swapped life in British exile for Portugal, where, in a countryside estate east of Lisbon, he is working on a monument commemorating Mikhail Gorbachev.

Ai's move to Berlin in 2015, partly out of gratitude at German lobbying for his passport to be restored, was hailed as a sign of the city's cultural and political ascendancy, just as many saw his 2019 move to Britain as a vote of confidence in that country's post-Brexit future. But Ai said that, while he would keep a base in Cambridge, where his son goes to school, and a studio in Berlin, he was happy in Portugal, where he lives in a villa with a pool surrounded by a lush, green lawn, and keeps two cages of exotic birds.

"I love Portugal," Ai, 63, said sitting in his garden under the winter sun. "I will stay here long-term unless something happens." Ai, who helped design the 2008 Beijing Olympics' famed Bird's Nest stadium before falling foul of a regime that briefly imprisoned him, lamented China's lack of a Gorbachev figure.

He also criticised the European Union's new investment pact with China, telling Reuters that Europe was storing up problems for itself by cosying up to a "very strategic" China. He praised Gorbachev, who turned 90 this week, for allowing the authoritarian Soviet Union to unwind peacefully, warning that China faced a difficult future if it did not follow the same path.

Gorbachev is a contested figure, hailed in countries that are no longer controlled from Moscow as a visionary who refrained from meeting pro-democracy protesters with violence, but many in Moscow and Beijing see him as a dangerous bungler who allowed a great power to collapse. "To this day we don't see anyone like Gorbachev in China," he said. "But if China doesn't have political reform like what Gorbachev initiated, there will be no good result of China's economic development."

Working with Slovene activist Jaka Bizilj's Cinema for Peace foundation, which brought Russian dissident Alexei Navalny to Berlin for treatment after he was poisoned in Russia last year, Ai plans a Gorbachev monument for the centre of Berlin, the formerly divided city that stood on the Cold War's front lines. "Gorbachev is one of the most important thinkers, visionaries, who helped establish a new possibility for society," he said. "And Berlin is a very political city... Gorbachev is always symbolic for people seeking freedom."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian women's hockey team end Germany tour with 1-2 defeat

Indian womens hockey team concluded their tour of Germany with a 1-2 defeat here in the fourth and final match in Dusseldorf on Thursday. Naomi Heyn 29 Charlotte Stapenhorst 37 scored for the World No. 3 side but Lalremsiami 51 pulled one b...

Private equity firms plan to update proposal for Serie A's media unit - sources

A private equity consortium has told Serie A it plans to present an updated proposal to buy a stake in the media business of Italys top soccer league as it remained interested in a deal, three sources said on Thursday. Serie A agreed in Oct...

Ind vs Eng: Gavaskar doesn't want importance to be given to foreign players criticizing pitches

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar does not want importance to be given to foreign players, who are criticizing the Indian pitches, and said they will keep doing it till the time they are getting publicity out of it. Former England skipper...

Boxing: Hussamuddin in semis; Amit Panghal bows out of Boxam International in Spain

Mohammed Hussamuddin 57kg advanced to the semifinals to be assured of a medal but world championship silver-medallist Amit Panghal 52kg on Thursday bowed out of the 35th Boxam International Boxing Tournament in Castellon, Spain after being ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021