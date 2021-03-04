12 Indian institutes in top 100 of QS World University Ranking; Pokhriyal credits govt's edu reforms

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday said the reforms made by the government in higher education has improved representation of Indian institutions in globally acclaimed rankings.

This year, 12 Indian institutions have made it to the top 100 of the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2021.

These are IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, IISC Bangalore, IIT Guwahati, IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Anna University, University of Delhi, and O P Jindal University. Among these, IIT Madras has been ranked 30th in the world for Petroleum Engineering, IIT Bombay has been ranked 41st and IIT Kharagpur 44th for Minerals and Mining Engineering, and the University of Delhi has been ranked 50th in the world for Development Studies.

''Over the last few years, the government's continuous focus on improvement and reform in Indian higher education has resulted in significant improvement in the representation of Indian institutions in globally acclaimed and reputed rankings like QS,'' the Union education minister said at the unveiling of the QS World University Rankings by Subject (2021).

''India's higher education system plays a vital role in driving the nation's competitiveness. Today, India is a leading nation with the highest number of higher education institutions across the globe with significant progress in the last few years in terms of enrolment in higher education which now stands at 37.4 million,'' Pokhriyal said.

About the government's efforts towards minimising the gender gap in higher education, he said women constituted 48.6 per cent of the total enrolment.

The minister also said that the 'National Education Policy' is aimed at transforming Indian higher education into a knowledge superpower in the 21st century.

''NEP has a forward-looking vision for holistic and multidisciplinary education, eliminating the rigid separation of streams. It paves the way for internationalisation of education and encourages top world-ranked universities to open campuses in India,'' Pokhriyal said.

He also stressed on the active participation of all stakeholders in the implementation of the policy.

