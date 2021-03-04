Left Menu

Delhi govt holds 3rd session of initiative for school students to understand UPSC exams

The Delhi government on Thursday organised the third session of its initiative to create a better understanding of the UPSC exams among school students, during which they interacted with young civil service officers.As a part of the initiative, the students of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Vikaspuri interacted with IAS Udit Prakash, the Director of education, and District Magistrate Neha Bansal.The officers shared their preparation tips and strategies for the coveted UPSC exam.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 22:33 IST
Delhi govt holds 3rd session of initiative for school students to understand UPSC exams
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government on Thursday organised the third session of its initiative to create a better understanding of the UPSC exams among school students, during which they interacted with young civil service officers.

As a part of the initiative, the students of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Vikaspuri interacted with IAS Udit Prakash, the Director of education, and District Magistrate Neha Bansal.

The officers shared their preparation tips and strategies for the coveted UPSC exam. ''Close to a hundred students from various schools in Delhi took part in the interaction at the school. In addition, there were approximately 4,000 students joining the event through YouTube live,'' the Delhi government said in a statement. In this programme, young IAS and IPS officers interact with students on a regular basis and share their experiences, strategies and insights about UPSC exam preparation to help them develop a better understanding of the exam.

During the programme, Bansal said hard work and focus are the keys to success in the exam.

''Students should pick those subjects for their preparation which they enjoy studying. She advised that the students should focus on the NCERT books. She shared that she couldn't succeed in the exam thrice, but she did not give up and this is what the students should realise before starting their preparation,'' the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Algeria records six new cases of British coronavirus variant

Algeria has reported six new cases of the coronavirus variant first identified in Britain, bringing the total number to eight, government research centre Pasteur Institute said on Thursday.Four of the new cases were in contact with the two ...

'We see no contradiction between countering terrorism, protection of human rights': India at UNHRC

Underlining that terrorism is an attack against human rights, India on Thursday said it has been at the forefront of global counter-terrorism efforts and does not see any contradiction between countering terrorism and promotion and protecti...

Quake of magnitude 7.2 strikes Kermadec Islands, New Zealand - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck the Kermadec Islands, New Zealand, on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said.The quake was at a depth of 10 km 6.21 miles, EMSC said.Also Read New Zealand ponders extending lo...

One year on from EU climate law, Brussels defends emissions plan

European Union plans to cut emissions at least 55 this decade are in line with science and globally agreed climate targets, the blocs green policy chief said on Thursday, as lawmakers and member states continue to wrangle over the goal.To g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021