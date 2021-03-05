Union min Athawale lends support to civic staff agitating over due salaries

Union minister State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Thursday took part in an agitation by a section of staff of the north corporation over their due salaries, officials said. The stir was being held at the Civic Center, headquarters of the NDMC.

The issue of pending salaries of civic staff of various categories has already become a flashpoint between the ruling BJP in the NDMC and the AAP-led Delhi government.

According to an official in the minister's office, Athawale asked the AAP government to ''release dues of the MCD'' at the earliest, else the party members will ''hold protests'' against it.

