Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu offers prayers at Lord Balaji shrine

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 05-03-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 11:20 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala near here.

After participating in the 6th Institute day celebrations of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here on Thursday, Naidu arrived on the hills with his family members in the evening and stayed at the heavily guarded Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) guest house.

Upon his arrival at the shrine at the crack of dawn, Venkaiah Naidu, an ardent devotee, was accorded a warm reception and was conducted to the sanctum sanctorum by TTD Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy and other top officials, a temple official told P T I.

Before leaving the shrine, Venkaiah Naidu was presented with a sacred silk cloth and a memento besides laddu, the temple official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

