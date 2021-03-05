Left Menu

Scoreboard: 4th India-England Test, Day 2

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-03-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 17:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The scoreboard on the second day of the fourth Test between India and England here on Friday.

England 1st Innings: 205 Indian 1st Innings: (Overnight 24/1) Shubhman Gill b Anderson 0 Rohit Sharma lbw Stokes 49 Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Leach 17 Virat Kohli c Foakes b Stokes 0 Ajinkya Rahane c Stokes b Anderson 27 Rishabh Pant c Root b James Anderson 101 Ravichandran Ashwin c Ollie Pope b Jack Leach 13 Washington Sundar batting 60 Axar Patel batting 11 Extras: (B-8, LB-5, NB-3) 16 Total: (For 7 wickets in 94 overs) 294 Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-40, 3-41, 4-80, 5-121, 6-146, 7-259.

Bowling: James Anderson 20-11-40-3, Ben Stokes 22-6-73-2, Jack Leach 23-5-66-2, Dominic Bess 15-1-56-0 , Joe Root 14-1-46-0.

