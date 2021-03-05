CBSE revises board exam dates for few class 10, 12 subjects

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday issued a revised board exam date sheet for a few subjects, including mathematics, commerce and physics, for classes 10 and 12.

For class 10, the science exam has been deferred to May 21. Earlier, it was scheduled for May 15. The mathematics exam which was scheduled for May 21, will now be held on June 2, according to the latest date sheet.

Advertisement

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said that for class 12-science stream, the May 13 physics exam will now be held on June 8.

Exams for mathematics and applied mathematics, which were earlier scheduled for June 1, will now be conducted on May 31 for class 12 science and commerce streams, it said in the revised date sheet.

The board has revised the date for the June 2 geography exam of the arts stream and it will now be held on June 3.

The exams for classes 10 and 12 will begin from May 4 and conclude on June 10.

Usually, practical exams are conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams are delayed in this session due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools across the country were closed in March last year to contain the spread of COVID-19. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15.

The board exams last year had to be postponed mid-way in March. They were later cancelled and the results announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)