Free 3-day camp for screening of uterine cancer across Rajasthan from tomorrow

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-03-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 19:47 IST
Federations of women health experts in Rajasthan have taken an initiative to organise a three-day camp for screening of uterine cancer free for all across the state on the occasion of International Women's Day starting March 6.

Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Friday released a poster on the free camp to encourage all women health federation officials and women health specialists to do this work with full devotion.

The event's chief convener Dr Veena Acharya said this is the only type of cancer in women for which a vaccine is available and administering it can help in preventing the disease.

Dr Acharya, former president of the National Association of Reproductive and Child Health of India, said 1,22,844 women in India suffer from cervical cancer and 1,44,937 women are affected by breast cancer every year.

She said the camps will be organised jointly this year by the Federation of Obstetrics and Gynecology Society of India, Indian Society of Colposcopy and Cervical Pathology, National Association of Reproductive and Child Health of India and Rajasthan branches of Indian Menopause Society from March 6 to 8.

Dr Acharya, along with Dr Pushpa Nagar, Superintendent of Janana Hospital, Dr Asha Verma, Superintendent of Mahila Chitiksalya and Dr Ritu Joshi, Convener of the Federation of Gynae Society were present during the poster release event and thanked the minister.

