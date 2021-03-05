Dy director of Mines & Geology Department suspended

B M Lingaraju, Deputy Director of the Mines and Geology Department in Karnataka, was suspended on Friday for allegedly indulging in corruption and harassing people.

He was suspended following a departmental inquiry, a release from the office of Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh R Nirani said It said Lingaraju was accused of indulging in corruption and harassing owners of stone quarrying companies when he was functioning as acting (in-charge) Deputy Director of Mines and Geology department in Bagalkot district.

Fayaz Ahmed Sheikh, Geologist, Deputy Directors Office, Mines and Geology Department, Bagalkot was earlier suspended over the same charges.

Noting that Nirani took the action after receiving written complaints and proof from mining companies against the two officials during his recent visit to Bagalkot, the release said the officials were accused of indulging in massive corruption and encouraging illegal activities in Bagalkot district.

Taking serious note of the issue, the minister ordered a departmental inquiry against the officials, it said, adding that the probe revealed that Lingaraju received additional royalty from stone crusher industries association in Kalaburagi district.

The official has been accused of rejecting the renewal application of KS Kankale, citing lack of sufficient space in the safety buffer zone and demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakh.

The probe also revealed that the officer harassed the owner of Jayadeva stone crusher to renew the units licence by citing safety issues and demanded a huge amount as bribe.

The contractor obtained a loan, sold his assets and attempted suicide due to huge bribe amount demanded by Lingaraju, the release added.

