COVID-19 curbs in Nagpur city extended till March 14

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-03-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 20:23 IST
In view of the recent surge in coronavirus cases, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Friday extended till March 14 the ongoing restrictions imposed on various activities and establishments.

Municipal commissioner Radhakrishan B issued a notification to this effect.

As per the order, schools, colleges, coaching classes, weekly markets and swimming pools will remain shut till March 14 and no sports events will be allowed till that time.

Marriage halls will remain non-operational, and social, political, cultural events will not be allowed, the order said.

The existing curbs had been imposed on February 22.

On Friday, the district reported 1,393 new coronavirus cases, which pushed its overall tally to 1,55,275.

There are 10,432 active cases at present.

A total of 4,374 people have died due to the infection in the district so far with the addition of nine fatalities during the day.

