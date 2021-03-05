4 college students held for ragging

Mangaluru, Mar 5 (PTI): Four students have been arrested in connectionwith a case of raggingof a junior at a private institution here, police said on Friday.

Talking to reporters, city Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said the students in the second year reportedly ragged the first year student of the same college.

Advertisement

The accused have been suspended, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)