R-Day violence: Notices sent to 3 people based on Punjab admin info, says Delhi Police
The Delhi Police on Friday said they have sent notices to three people regarding the violence that erupted during the farmers protest in the national capital on Republic Day based on details provided by authorities in Punjab.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 22:04 IST
The Delhi Police on Friday said they have sent notices to three people regarding the violence that erupted during the farmers' protest in the national capital on Republic Day based on details provided by authorities in Punjab. The clarification by Delhi Police came following claims on social media that the notice in connection with the violence has been sent to a dead person. ''Notices issued during investigation on basis of ownership records maintained by Punjab Registering Authority which revealed tractor no.PB 27 6306 belongs to 3 persons- Jagir, Surjit & Gurcharan Singh.Accordingly, notice issued to them to join investigation,'' they tweeted.
Police said a case was registered at Baba Haridas Nagar police station regarding the riots. They identified a tractor whose registration number was sent to authorities in Punjab to ascertain the details of the vehicle's owner. The police received three names and based on that detail, they sent the notice, a senior police officer said. Thousands of protesters had clashed with the police during the violence. Many of the protesters reached the Red Fort and entered the monument, and some of them even hoisted religious flags on its domes and a flagstaff at the ramparts. Over 500 police personnel were injured and one protestor died on that day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi: Petrol reaches Rs 89.88 per litre, diesel Rs 80.27 per litre
Delhi's Premier Fashion Institute NIFT Joins #DNAFightsRape - Save the Evidence Movement
Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', AQI at 321
Toolkit case: Climate activist Disha Ravi moves Delhi HC to restrain police from leaking probe material to media.
Toolkit case: Disha Ravi moves Delhi HC to restrain police from leaking probe material to media