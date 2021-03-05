UP govt has ensured transparency in appointments of state-level officers: CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said his government has ensured all fairness and transparency in the appointments of officers and urged them to exercise the same in their work.

Handing over appointment letters to 97 of the newly appointed officers through the Combined State/Senior Subordinate Services Examination 2018 held by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Adityanath advised the new officers to solve the problems of the people in a fair and impartial manner.

“You all have achieved success by working hard in a fair and transparent manner. The same transparency and fairness should be seen in your actions as well,'' he said.

Extending his best wishes to them, the CM said he was feeling happy to receive 97 young and enthusiastic officers and hoped that they will perform their duties towards achieving a better administrative system in the largest state of the country.

The CM said most young officers will be associated with the training of BDOs and some other responsibilities at the district level before getting the opportunity to work independently as sub divisional magistrates (SDMs).

''You all have to address the problems of the poor and the farmers. The harder you work in these initial tasks, the better work you will be able to do in the future. As the stronger your foundation is, the stronger the building you will be able to set up through your work,'' the CM said.

Recalling his earlier days as the chief minister, he said the state government ensured that there should be no recommendations in any recruitment and the appointments should be done with complete impartiality and transparency.

''While maintaining this honesty, we have given government appointments to more than four lakh people without discriminating on account of caste, creed, religion, region or language,” he said.

Adityanath said he had gone to Gorakhpur on Thursday and met people there with 90 per cent of the problems raised by them relating to revenue.

''If the authorities had listened to them, they would not have come to me,'' he said advising the newly appointed officers to listen to the problems at the tehsil level in earnest.

Motivating the young officers, the Chief Minister said the public speaks good of the officers who are doing good work.

''All of you are the backbone of governance. If you will work as a backbone, then it is no wonder that the state will become the largest economy in the country. We have come second in the Ease of Doing Business rankings. Unemployment rate has come down, per capita income is increasing and the state is making steady progress,'' he said while exuding confidence that the officers will also contribute significantly in the progress of the state in the coming times.

