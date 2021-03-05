Odisha CM inaugurates Rs 1,342cr skill training institute

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated the World Skill Center, an advanced skill training institute, in Bhubaneswar.

The center has been modeled around leading Institute of Technical Education, Singapore and seeks inspiration from World Skills, Russia and Global Institute for Transferring Skills in South Korea, officials said.

The WSC has been established under the Odisha Skill Development Project, assisted by the Asian Development Bank with ITE Education Services (ITEES), Singapore as a knowledge partner.

''Odisha has made rapid strides in skill development in the last five years. We have created new avenues for our youth to compete with their counterparts anywhere. Our aim is to meet their aspirations, to make them globally employable,'' Patnaik said.

The chief minister also said that the government is intensely investing in the future of the youth by creating infrastructure and mechanisms.

World Skill Center will significantly accelerate the government's endeavor by providing advanced skill training to Odisha youths and prepare them for competing at the global level, he said.

Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Premananda Nayak, Odisha Skill Development Authority Chairman Subroto Bagchi were among several senior officers and industry leaders present at the event.

Bagchi highlighted the achievements of 'Skilled-in- Odisha' during the last five years and emphasised on the need to expand skill development efforts to the next level, reaching every village.

Kenichi Yokoyama, DG, Asian Development Bank, and Bruce Poh, CEO, ITEES were also present.

The center has been set up at a cost of nearly Rs 1,342 crore.

It would run long-term manufacturing and services programmes as a finishing school for the best among the ITI and polytechnic students, as well as serve as a centre for capacity building for ITI and polytechnic teachers.

It will offer courses in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, Mechanical and Electrical Services, Vertical Transportation, Precision Engineering, Mechatronics, and Electrical Technology.

