Left Menu

Army's Northern Command inks MoU with IIT Jammu

The Indian Institute of Technology Jammu on Friday entered into a memorandum of understanding MoU with the Armys Northern Command providing innovative solutions through exhaustive research and development in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.Lt Gen S Harimohan Iyer represented the Headquarters Northern Command, while Director Manoj Singh Gaur signed the MoU on behalf of IIT Jammu.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-03-2021 01:05 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 01:02 IST
Army's Northern Command inks MoU with IIT Jammu
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@IITJammu)

The Indian Institute of Technology Jammu on Friday entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Army's Northern Command providing innovative solutions through exhaustive research and development in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

Lt Gen S Harimohan Iyer represented the Headquarters Northern Command, while Director Manoj Singh Gaur signed the MoU on behalf of IIT Jammu. Major Gen Vineet Gaur, MGEME, Northern Command led the discussion and chalked the way forward for the workings of the MoU.

''The scope of the MoU includes research and product development collaborations, which will empower field units of the Northern Command (Indian Army) with the technical excellence and translational research initiatives of IIT Jammu'' the official said.

IIT Jammu aims to become a strong resource that can help solve the Indian Army's unique problems by providing innovative solutions through exhaustive research and development, Gaur said.

This collaboration will encourage innovations from the IIT community that can help the Indian Army on ground. Gaur gave a campus tour to the representatives from the Northern Command of the Indian Army who inspected the institute's lab facilities and made encouraging comments about IIT Jammu's R&D infrastructure and academic facilities, the official said.

IIT Jammu endeavours to provide research and development expertise in the domains of surveillance, communication, cloud computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, manufacturing and construction field engineering projects.

The MoU opens newer avenues of research and development for the faculty and students of IIT Jammu. PTI AB KJ

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

YouTube removes five Myanmar TV channels from platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine to fine supplier over late delivery of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines

Ukraine will impose financial penalties on the local pharmaceutical company Lekhim over delays in delivering Chinese-made Sinovac vaccines, the deputy health minister told Reuters, adding a decision on approving Sinovacs use was still pendi...

Biden adds Big Tech critic Tim Wu to his economic staff

President Joe Biden on Friday rounded out his White House staff with a top adviser who has advocated for breaking up Big Tech companies along with a host of new appointments focused on COVID-19, criminal justice and the U.S. economy. The Wh...

Motor racing-FIA extends Pirelli's F1 tyre deal by one year to 2024

Formula Ones governing body extended Pirellis contract as sole tyre supplier by one year to 2024 on Friday to reflect disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It said the extension was in the best interests of all stakeholders.The most r...

Biden says Friday's jobs report shows COVID-19 relief bill is urgently needed

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday the latest job report shows job gains are too slow and his COVID-19 relief bill is urgently needed to boost the economy.Employers added 379,000 jobs in February and January gains were revised higher t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021