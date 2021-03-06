Momentum- a Premier Institute for IIT-JEE and NEET in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, India – Business Wire India Founded in 2004 by Er. Sanjeev Kumar, Momentum revolutionized the coaching of IIT-JEE, NEET & Foundations in Gorakhpur. As the amount and quality of results have shown the effectiveness of its mission and vision, the institute has risen beyond all expectations. MOMENTUM's experience and methodology have created trust among students, parents and the general public that distinguishes it from others. In reality, Momentum has begun to make a difference in the way students think and address issues.

Founder & Managing Director of Momentum, Er. Sanjeev Kumar, who completed his B.Tech from IIT Dhanbad in 2004 says “We’ve built ways to boost the IQ of the learner. We’ve begun to leave an indelible mark on the students and transformed lives. Students have the strong desire to clear the competitive exam at one attempt but they didn’t get proper guidance. But Momentum continues to set new standards of excellence in the process that enables our students to achieve what they’ve desired. We provide unique preparatory service for medical entrance as well as engineering exams and for foundation level exams also.” Students at Momentum have managed to grab top ranks and display excellent results every year in IIT JEE Exam and other state engineering exams. In various exams like NTSE or Olympiads or boards exams, candidates of Momentum have performed extremely well. Momentum learning programs in the classroom ensure individual attention and strive to improve students' conceptual skills. Each course is intended to appeal to individual students. In addition to one year and two years of Engineering and Medical courses, Momentum offers basic courses for Class 9th and 10th students who are in the formative stages of training for the upcoming entrance exams. A strong foundation often boosts the likelihood of future success.

Momentum’s approach allows students to solve complicated and challenging problems creatively by strengthening and sharpening their analytical abilities and parallel thought processes. The idea is to provide thinking-based education in a new atmosphere of creative and affable learning. For students of Gorakhpur and the surrounding areas of Purvanchal, this strategy has been proven extremely beneficial. Now, Momentum is being relocated to Chhatra Singh Chowk, Gorakhpur. Now the students will get to experience modernized infrastructure with advanced facilities. Momentum has revamped traditional approaches to identify strength and skill based learning with Modern education environment.

M-STAR (5th EDITION): M-Star stands for Momentum Scholarship Test for Admission and Reward. It is the first of its own type of Talent Search and Rewards review in the country, which provides a forum for the Eastern U.P and Bihar to reward. The purpose of this test is to discover talent and promote students who are able to solve unfamiliar and non-routine problems with original and innovative thinking. Through rigorous research, M-STAR filters the best talent each year and sets examples of turning the top performers into IITians/Doctors.

M-STAR lets students highlight their strengths, which will increase their confidence to perform well in future competitive exams and make way for a promising career ahead of them. After four successful models, 5th Edition of M-Star welcomes all students with a more polished structure and more awards than ever before. Now in its 5th edition, M-STAR has become the most successful Talent Hunt exam for eastern UP and Bihar students to compete and evaluate their ability & results.

Address: Chhatra Sangh Chowk, Gorakhpur Website: https://www.momentum.ac.in/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sanjeevsirmomentum/

