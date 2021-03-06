MP: President arrives in Jabalpur as part of two-day visit

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here on Saturday as part of his two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

The president is scheduled to inaugurate the All India State Judicial Academies Directors' Retreat at a function to be held at Manas Bhawan in the city before noon, he said.

On his arrival at Dumna Airport here, Kovind was accorded a warm welcome by Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the official said.

In the evening, he will attend the Narmada aarti at Gwarighat on the banks of the river and participate in a cultural program organized in the Madhya Pradesh High Court premises here, the official said.

After a night halt in Jabalpur, Kovind will leave for Jalhari village in Damoh district at 9.30 am on Sunday, from where he will go to Sangrampur village to attend 'Janjatiya Sammelan' organized by MP Tribal Welfare Department.

He will leave for New Delhi around 3.20 pm on Sunday, the official said.

