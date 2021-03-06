Left Menu

MP: President arrives in Jabalpur as part of two-day visit

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 06-03-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 10:38 IST
MP: President arrives in Jabalpur as part of two-day visit
President of India Ram Nath Kovind. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here on Saturday as part of his two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

The president is scheduled to inaugurate the All India State Judicial Academies Directors' Retreat at a function to be held at Manas Bhawan in the city before noon, he said.

On his arrival at Dumna Airport here, Kovind was accorded a warm welcome by Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the official said.

In the evening, he will attend the Narmada aarti at Gwarighat on the banks of the river and participate in a cultural program organized in the Madhya Pradesh High Court premises here, the official said.

After a night halt in Jabalpur, Kovind will leave for Jalhari village in Damoh district at 9.30 am on Sunday, from where he will go to Sangrampur village to attend 'Janjatiya Sammelan' organized by MP Tribal Welfare Department.

He will leave for New Delhi around 3.20 pm on Sunday, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Kidnapped three-year-old girl rescued from Punjab

A three-year-old girl who was kidnapped from a locality here was rescued from Jalandhar in Punjab, police said on Saturday.The girls aunt and her boyfriend were arrested in this connection, they added.Girls aunt Nishu Dwivedi 20 had kidnapp...

NASA's Perseverance rover performs first test drive on Mars

NASAs latest Mars rover, Perseverance, performed its first test drive on the Red Planet, covering a distance of about 6.5 meters across the Martian landscape, a major milestone before it begins its science operations.The drive lasted about ...

WHO incapable of holding China accountable for COVID-19: Dissident

The chances of a deeper investigation on the origins of the coronavirus pandemic and holding Beijing accountable will depend a great deal on Joe Biden administration, said Jianli Yang, a Chinese dissident and son of a former Communist Party...

Hong Kong court puts off release of pro-democracy activists

A group of 11 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists accused of subversion will stay in jail for at least another five days while judges consider whether to release them on bail, a court said Saturday.The group, which includes three former legis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021