Vijayalakshmi Das Entrepreneurship Awards - A Tribute to Mother of Indian Microfinance Industry on International Women’s Day 2021 organized by SATYA MicroCapital Ltd.

Recalling her iconic contribution to microfinance and empowering women New Delhi: Let us all come together to celebrate Women’s Day 2021 to honor the women who have boosted the national economy with their hard work, and dedication. On this auspicious occasion, let us highlight the sheroes whose grit and determination towards women empowerment will be remembered for ages. Pertaining to the Awards Ceremony, a special honor will be paid to the ‘Mother of Indian Microfinance Industry’ – Late Mrs. Vijayalakshmi Das and to all those who have been trailblazers for inciting change and bringing equality in Indian society. On this Women’s Day, we are proud to celebrate the vigor and valor remarkably elucidated by the women at the grassroots. Vijayalakshmi Das, popularly known as Madam Viji is one of the biggest names in the Indian Microfinance Sector who is remembered for her extensive contribution to the sectoral industry. She had played a crucial role in building the microfinance sector as well as promoting women participation and entrepreneurship in India. SATYA is organizing an event in which it will recognize and felicitate women entrepreneurs from rural areas for their contribution towards scaling up the national economy and highlighting Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of “Atmanirbar Bharat”. Owing to the holistic approach of our respectable Prime Minister - Shri Narendra Modi Ji it is relevant to acknowledge the role of women in building the foundation of a healthy and developing society, validating the fact that no country can progress if its women are not equal partners in the developmental journey. The ceremony will be graced by the keynote address by Ms. Meenakshi Lekhi, Member of Parliament. It will also have Deepa Malik- Awarded Padma Shri, Khel Ratna & Arjuna Award, first Indian woman to win a medal in Paralympic Games and who won a Silver medal in Summer Paralympics as Chief Guest. Event will be dignified by gamut of notable Guest of Honors and independent speakers like Swati Das- Indian Actress & Daughter of Late Mrs. Vijayalakshmi Das and Ratna Vishwanathan-Ex CEO, MFIN, Dr. Kcalpana Bhushan-Winner of International Award, Leading Woman Classical Dance Artist in India, Kshama Fernandes-MD and Chief Executive Officer, Northern Arc Capital, Dr. Suman Khanna Aggarwal- Founder & President Shanti Sahyog and Maya Vishwakarma- PADMAN of India, Founder & President Sukarma Foundation taking part in panel discussions on Women Empowerment and Microfinance. The idea behind this event is to highlight the importance of self-sustainment and self-generation to alleviate poverty in India and the critical role of women in addressing this concern. The purpose of this felicitation platform is also to enlighten the impeccable work done by MFIs in women empowerment and welfare and strengthening the positioning of MSMEs across the country. Sharing his thoughts on organizing Vijayalakshmi Das Entrepreneurship Awards, Vivek Tiwari, MD, CIO & CEO, SATYA MicroCapital Ltd. said, “It is a matter of extreme privilege to conceptualize this event and celebrate this special day to appreciate the enthusiasm and devotion of women entrepreneurs for their evident contribution in boosting the national economy. Their innovative and confident approach have created much needed positive changes in contemporary India.

Madam Vijayalakshmi Das has been a beacon for many across our country for the courage of her convictions, and her noble approach to serve mankind. She has influenced so many, she will always continue to illuminate our path. Dedicating this event to Madam Viji who has played a crucial role in empowering women via microfinance in hinterlands is indeed a blessing for SATYA.

