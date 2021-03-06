Left Menu

J-K admin begins drive to collect biometric details, verification of Rohingyas

Following persecution in their country, many of them entered India illegally through Bangladesh and took shelter in Jammu and other parts of India.The verification process of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar was carried out at the MAM Stadium here amid high security, they said.Under the drive, their biometric and other details, such as place of stay, were collected, the officials said.We filled up forms after conducting COVID-19 test.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-03-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 18:26 IST
J-K admin begins drive to collect biometric details, verification of Rohingyas

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday began a drive to collect biometric and other details of Rohingyas staying in Jammu, officials said.

The Rohingyas are a Bengali-dialect speaking Muslim minority in Myanmar. Following persecution in their country, many of them entered India illegally through Bangladesh and took shelter in Jammu and other parts of India.

The verification process of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar was carried out at the MAM Stadium here amid high security, they said.

Under the drive, their biometric and other details, such as place of stay, were collected, the officials said.

''We filled up forms after conducting COVID-19 test. Our fingerprints were taken,'' Abdul Hanan, a Myanmar national, told reporters here.

He said after the screening process he left the stadium.

Certain political parties and social organisations, had urged the Centre to take immediate steps for the deportation of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis alleging that their presence is a ''conspiracy to alter the demographic character'' of the region and ''a threat to the peace in the region''.

More than 13,700 foreigners, including Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshi nationals, are settled in Jammu and Samba districts, where their population has increased by over 6,000 between 2008 and 2016, according to government data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 still wait for advice

More than 28 million Americans fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will have to keep waiting for guidance from federal health officials for what they should and shouldnt do. The Biden administration said Friday its focused on getting t...

U'khand Assembly adjourned sine die

The Uttarakhand Assembly was adjourned sine die on Saturday after passing the states budget of over Rs 57,400 crore for 2021-22 fiscal. A total of eight bills, including the appropriation bill, were passed during the six-day budget session ...

BJP MP Narayan Rane demands President's rule in Maharashtra

BJP MP Narayan Rane on Saturday demanded the imposition of Presidents rule in Maharashtra alleging failure of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government in maintaining law and order and its inept handling of the COVID-19 crisis.Rane...

Hong Kong reforms prevent 'dictatorship of the majority', pro-Beijing lawmaker says

Chinas proposal for Hong Kong electoral reforms could prevent a dictatorship of the majority, pro-Beijing Hong Kong lawmaker Martin Liao told Reuters on Saturday. The Chinese parliament is discussing plans to overhaul Hong Kongs electoral s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021