Delhi to have its own school education board, announces Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced setting up of Delhi Board of School Education which he said would be based at par with international standard to prepare ''fiercely patriotic and self-dependent students'' through focus on understanding and personality development.

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said the present education system focuses only on learning by rote that needs to be changed, adding that high-end-technique will be used to teach students under the new education board.

To start with, 20-25 Delhi government schools will be affiliated to DBSE from the 2021-22 academic session, Kejriwal said hoping that all the state-run and private schools will come under the new board within 4-5 years.

The decision to set up Delhi's new education board was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister.

There are currently around 1,000 Delhi government schools and about 1,700 private schools, and most of them are affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), he said.

The chief minister said that all the schools in the national capital will not be brought under the new education board in one go.

''In 2021-22 academic session, 20-25 Delhi government schools will be affiliated to this board after giving up CBSE affiliation. We hope within 4-5 years, all the government and private schools will come under the DBSE,'' he said.

The decision about the government schools to be affiliated with the DBSE will be taken after consultations with principals, teachers and parents concerned, he said.

According to the plan, private schools in the national capital will have an option to get affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education.

Asked whether the Delhi government will be required to get the nod from the Union education ministry, an official said that forming a state education board completely falls under the state government's domain.

''Education is a state subject and that the Centre does not interfere in it. Every state is entitled to form their own board, they have to pass it in their cabinet,'' the official said.

Official also said that central universities, including Delhi University, recognise all state education boards and take their students when admission process in their colleges starts.

''Once the Delhi education board is functional, central universities will also take students passing from DBSE,'' he added.

At the online press briefing on Saturday, Kerjiwal said that the government decided to set up its own school board as the next step of ''experiments'' like introduction of 'happiness' and entrepreneurship curricula, training of school teachers and principles being done in the education field.

He asserted that the DSEB announcement will not only influence education system in Delhi but will also have a deep impact on the education system of the country in future.

''We have not decided to set up our own school board just because we are in the government. This board will achieve three goals,'' Kejriwal said about reasons behind setting up DBSE and its objectives.

The DBSE will be aimed at imparting such education that prepares ''fiercely patriotic'' and self-dependent students who serve the society and the country in a selfless manner, he said.

''Our education will prepare such students who are ready to dedicate themselves for the country and able to shoulder responsibilities in any field whether business, science, politics, technology or social sector.'' The second aim of the new board will be to prepare children as good human beings who not only care for themselves but also selflessly serve the society and their fellow human beings.

Kejriwal said the ''biggest'' problem of education in the country was that despite getting degrees the students remained unemployed, and asserted the third goal of the new board will be to make students self-reliant.

''This board will come up with such education system which will decide what and how to teach the children so that they are self-dependent and they have not to run from pillar to post for employment after completing education,'' he said.

The present education system emphasises learning by rote that needs to be changed, Kejriwal said elaborating objective of the DBSE.

''Now, the focus will be in understanding and not cramming. A child will not be assessed in three hours (of exams) at end of the year. His assessment will continue throughout the academic year.'' The board will be of international standards and cooperation will be sought from various global bodies. The government has studied best practices at international levels and will bring them to the board and schools in Delhi.

''This education system will be responsible for suggesting the course and career of every child as per his aptitude and needs and teach him with emphasis on understanding, not through rote, and personality development,'' the chief minister said.

He said that high-end technique will be used to teach the students.

The new board will have a governing body headed by the education minister of the Delhi government and an executive body headed by a chief executive officer, Kejriwal said.

A notification on the establishment of the new education board is expected soon.

The 2021-22 academic session of CBSE will begin in April.

