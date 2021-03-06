Preyesh wins sub-junior title, Nikkhil claims Cadet Boys crown

Preyesh Raj Suresh defeated Ankur Bhattacharjee 4-1 in the final to claim the sub-junior boys title at the 82nd Cadet and sub-junior national table tennis championships here on Saturday.

The Cadet Boys crown went to Nikkhil Menon from Tamil Nadu, who blanked UP's Parth Prabhakar 5-0 in the final.

Results: Sub-Junior Boys: Preyesh Raj Suresh (TNTTA) bt Ankur Bhattacharjee (Ben) 11-6, 11-3, 11-3, 9-11, 11-8.

Semi-finals: Preyesh Raj Suresh bt Shankhadip Das (Ben) 9-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-9, 11-6, Ankur Bhattacharjee bt P.B. Abhinandh (TTTA) 12-10, 11-4, 11-7, 10-12, 11-6.

Cadet Boys: M. Nikkhil Menon (TNTTA) bt Parth Prabhakar (UP) 11-2, 11-6, 11-5, 11-1.

Semi-finals: M. Nikkhil Menon bt Guru Sanjith Vijay (TTFI) 11-3, 9-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-9, Parth Prabhakar bt Arya Kataria (TTFI) 12-10, 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 11-7.

