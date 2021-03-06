Left Menu

School principals, experts welcome Kejriwal govt's decision to form Delhi Board of School Education

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 19:45 IST
School principals, experts welcome Kejriwal govt's decision to form Delhi Board of School Education

School principals and educationalists on Saturday said the Delhi government's decision to form a separate education board for the city at par with international standards will bring in aspects of best global practices and promote research and skill-based studies.

However, the All India Parents' Association opposed the setting up of the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE), saying it will ''lower the standard of education'' and claimed that most of the biggest schools in the country are under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Currently, schools in Delhi are either affiliated to the CBSE or the Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE).

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced setting up of the DBSE which he said would be based at par with international standards to prepare ''fiercely patriotic and self-dependent students'' through focus on understanding and personality development.

To start with, 20-25 Delhi government schools will be affiliated to the DBSE from the 2021-22 academic session, Kejriwal said, hoping that all state-run and private schools will come under the new board within four to five years.

There are around 1,000 Delhi government schools and about 1,700 private schools, most of them affiliated to the CBSE, in the city.

Welcoming the Delhi government's decision to form the DBSE, the principal of MRG School, Rohini, Priyanka Barara, said with the introduction of this board, students' assessment will get a qualitative outlook and this will definitely be helpful for their future.

''We are looking forward to understand more about the aspects of the DBSE, and its management criteria,'' she said.

President of the Delhi Parents' Association Aprajita Gautam said with the formation of the DBSE, the pressure of competing with students of national education boards will reduce for students in schools here.

''The aim should be to create a healthy relationship between students and education. There should not be any fear of exams and study. The Delhi Board of School Education will also reduce the dropout rate of students by decreasing the fear of education in them,'' Gautam said.

Educationist Sunita Gandhi said that the DBSE can play a ''decisive role'' in the evolution of the school ecosystem in the country as it has ''modern day components such as international practices, focus on innovation and research, entrepreneurship, skill-based development, employability and other qualitative aspects''.

''This decision (of setting up the DBSE) aligns well with the National Education Policy and the DBSE is likely to set a benchmark for other boards,'' she said.

Principal of Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, Alka Kapur, said that the focus of the new board on children's personality development will play a crucial role in their lives.

''While giving his statement, CM Kejriwal has also mentioned that the focus will not be on learning by rote but on understanding (of concepts) and personality development, which play a crucial part in every child's life. I think this is great news,'' she said.

The COVID-19 induced situation and lockdown ''made us all realise that mental health should never be neglected in any way, shape, or form and I believe that with this change (forming of DBSE), we may move towards an extraordinary future for children as well as schools,'' Kapur said.

Raising concern on a separate board for the national capital, All India Parents' Association national president Ashok Agarwal said that the decision will not be in the favour of students.

''At a time when most of the biggest schools in the country are under the CBSE and there is a rush in schools to get CBSE affiliation, the decision of the Delhi government to form a Delhi education board and bringing all government schools out of the CBSE is neither in favour of the public or students,'' he said.

''The new board will lower the standard of education. We oppose this decision of the Delhi government and want the government to reconsider its decision,'' he added.

The decision to set up Delhi's new education board was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister.

Kejriwal said the present education system focuses only on learning by rote that needs to be changed, adding that high-end-technique will be used to teach students under the new education board.

The chief minister said that all the schools in the national capital will not be brought under the new education board in one go.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's caretaker PM warns of chaos as currency plunges

Lebanons caretaker prime minister warned Saturday that the country was quickly headed toward chaos and appealed to politicians to put aside differences in order form a new government that can attract desperately needed foreign assistance. H...

I-League: Sudeva Delhi return to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Chennai City

Sudeva Delhi came back from a goal down to defeat Chennai City 2-1 in their Group B fixture of the ongoing I-League on Saturday. William Pauliankhum cancelled Jockson Dhas early goal, before Hero of the Match Sairuatkima headed in the winne...

WTT Star Contender Doha: Indian paddlers Sutirtha, Ahyika make winning starts in tournament

Indian paddlers Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ahyika Mukherjee started their campaign at World Table Tennis WTT Star Contender Doha with comfortable victories in womens singles qualifying round one on Saturday. While the World No. 95 Sutirtha regi...

Cycling-Van der Poel wins Strade Bianche classic race

Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel won the Strade Bianche classic race, a 184-km ride around Siena and the surrounding region on Saturday.World champion Julian Alaphilippe of France was second, with 2019 Tour de France winner, Colombias Egan Ber...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021