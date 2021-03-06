Left Menu

Health ministry approves COVID vaccination of dependents, veterans in service hospitals: Army

The Union Health Ministry has approved administration of COVID-19 vaccine to dependents of armed forces personnel as well as veterans in service hospitals, the Indian Army said on Saturday.The process is likely to commence next week after completion of registration of armed forces medical facilities on Co-WIN Platform.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 20:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

''The process is likely to commence next week after completion of registration of armed forces medical facilities on Co-WIN Platform. Guidelines for the same will be issued in a few days,'' the Army said on Twitter.

The government had announced last month that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.

Citizens can register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu. ''Approval of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for vaccination of veterans and dependents of the armed forces personnel in service hospitals has been received,'' the Indian Army tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

