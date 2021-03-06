Left Menu

Depressed over skin colour, Noida schoolboy jumps to death from 15th floor flat

A class 11 student, who was allegedly battling depression due to his physical looks and skin complexion, jumped off his 15th-floor apartment and died on Saturday in Uttar Pradeshs Noida, police said.The local Sector 49 police station was alerted around 5 am about the incident, which took place in a high-rise building in Sector 78, according to officials.The parents of the 17-year-old boy were living separately.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 06-03-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 21:55 IST
Depressed over skin colour, Noida schoolboy jumps to death from 15th floor flat
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A class 11 student, who was allegedly battling depression due to his physical looks and skin complexion, jumped off his 15th-floor apartment and died on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, police said.

The local Sector 49 police station was alerted around 5 am about the incident, which took place in a high-rise building in Sector 78, according to officials.

The parents of the 17-year-old boy were living separately. His mother lives in Gurgaon, while father, who works in a multinational company (MNC), was staying here in Noida, they said.

''His parents informed the police that their son had been battling depression due to his physical features and skin complexion. He had talked to them about his complexity because of his looks in the past also,'' Sector 49 Station House Officer (SHO) Sudhir Kumar told PTI.

The body was sent for post mortem after the incident and no complaint has been made by the family, the SHO said.

Meanwhile, mental health experts said depression is treatable and suicide preventive.

''Teenagers and people in their early 20s could suffer from 'body dysmorphic disorder', a mental health condition in which one cannot stop thinking about one or more perceived defects or flaws in their appearance,'' Dr Kunal Kumar, Head of Department Psychiatry in Sharda University and Medical College, said.

''Such health conditions are very much treatable and preventable if first observers, like parents, recognize the behavioral changes in their kids and talk to them in order to not let the kids doubt their self-esteem,'' he said.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP farmers getting high prices of their produce, claims Adityanath

Farmers in Uttar Pradesh have access to better market and getting high prices of their produce due to the state governments consistent efforts, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed here on Saturday.After inaugurating a jaggery festival, t...

IIM Calcutta's 2021 MBA batch records 100 pc placement

The 2021 MBA batch of IIM Calcutta recorded 100 percent placement as all the 467 students who took part in the process got jobs, an institute statement said on Saturday.The 2021 MBA batch of the XLRI-Xavier School of Management also achieve...

Six-year-old girl found dead in Chandigarh

A six-year-old girl who had gone missing was found dead near Chandigarhs Hallo Majra on Saturday, police said.The girl had gone missing on Friday after she ventured out of her house to play, they said. The girls parents searched for her and...

Courts wrestle with whether manslaughter is always violent

Once annually, sometimes less, the full federal appeals court in New York meets to confront a perplexing legal question. Most recently, it was to decide whether shooting somebody point-blank in the face and stabbing somebody to death are vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021