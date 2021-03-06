Left Menu

Delhi govt plans to celebrate 75th Independence Day next year in a big way: Sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 22:22 IST
Delhi govt plans to celebrate 75th Independence Day next year in a big way: Sources

The Delhi government has planned to celebrate the 75th Independence Day next year in a big way, sources said on Saturday.

The government is expected to announce special provisions for celebrating the 75th Independence Day on a grand scale across the national capital in its annual budget to be tabled in the assembly session beginning Monday, they said.

The government has also planned to celebrate birth anniversaries of Bhagat Singh and B R Ambedkar on a big scale during the 75th year of Independence, government sources said.

The government is likely to hoist the national flags across the city on high masts like the one at Connaught Place as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, they said.

The Arvind Kejriwal government has also announced its plan to launch a curriculum to instill patriotism among students.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a separate school board of Delhi that will aim to prepare ''fiercely patriotic'' and self-dependent students.

The Budget Session of Delhi will commence on Monday. The budget is expected to be tabled on Tuesday while the session is scheduled to conclude on March 16.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP farmers getting high prices of their produce, claims Adityanath

Farmers in Uttar Pradesh have access to better market and getting high prices of their produce due to the state governments consistent efforts, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed here on Saturday.After inaugurating a jaggery festival, t...

IIM Calcutta's 2021 MBA batch records 100 pc placement

The 2021 MBA batch of IIM Calcutta recorded 100 percent placement as all the 467 students who took part in the process got jobs, an institute statement said on Saturday.The 2021 MBA batch of the XLRI-Xavier School of Management also achieve...

Six-year-old girl found dead in Chandigarh

A six-year-old girl who had gone missing was found dead near Chandigarhs Hallo Majra on Saturday, police said.The girl had gone missing on Friday after she ventured out of her house to play, they said. The girls parents searched for her and...

Courts wrestle with whether manslaughter is always violent

Once annually, sometimes less, the full federal appeals court in New York meets to confront a perplexing legal question. Most recently, it was to decide whether shooting somebody point-blank in the face and stabbing somebody to death are vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021