Transgender help desk set up at police station in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-03-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 22:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A help desk for the transgender community has been at a police station here.

The desk is the world's first-ever help desk for that community, a press release claimed.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar, who inaugurated the desk, said it is a historic day as the community has suffered through their life due to discrimination.

''We get hurt for small things that happen occasionally.

But the transgender community has been suffering discrimination all through their life. The help desk is a small step towards a great journey. It will herald a huge difference,'' the release quoted him as saying.

Noting that the idea of the help desk came from the community itself during a meeting 10 days back, he said the entire credit for the initiative must go to the community. The police are only facilitating it, he said.

Among others, the desk would work towards inclusiveness of the community facilitating their journey towards a dignified life, he said.

The desk was set up by Cyberabad Commissionerate in collaboration with Society for Cyberabad Security Council and Prajwala (NGO), the release said.

According to the release, the desk would be managed by a police liaison officer and a transgender person who is designated as the community coordinator.

The desk would be the focal point for grievance redressal among the community in the Commissionerate. The desk would provide support to file cases in offenses related to violence or discrimination.

Among other services, the desk would provide counseling, legal aid, life-skills, soft skills training, job placements, and referral linkages to welfare schemes in partnership with the Department of Women and Child Welfare and District Legal Services Authority, the release said.

