Left Menu

AAP belongs to Dalits and all those who have no one to fall back upon: Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP belongs to Dalits and all those who have no one to fall back upon, party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at an event on Saturday.Inaugurating the premises of the Rashtriya Shoshit Parishad at Tughlaqabad Institutional Area here, he alleged it was a conspiracy of political parties to deprive the financially weak of education in the last 70 years so that the Dalits remain poor and the rich become richer.In the last six years, we have brought about a revolution in the education sector in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 00:02 IST
AAP belongs to Dalits and all those who have no one to fall back upon: Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) belongs to Dalits and all those who have no one to fall back upon, party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at an event on Saturday.

Inaugurating the premises of the Rashtriya Shoshit Parishad at Tughlaqabad Institutional Area here, he alleged it was a ''conspiracy'' of political parties to deprive the financially weak of education in the last 70 years so that the Dalits remain poor and the rich become richer.

''In the last six years, we have brought about a revolution in the education sector in Delhi. We have worked to fulfil the dream of Baba Saheb Ambedkar who always said that education is the key for the Dalit community to equate with the rest of society,'' the chief minister said.

Political parties seek votes from the poor and downtrodden during the elections but serve the interests of the rich after coming to power, he alleged.

''I consider myself fortunate that the Dalit community is with me. The Dalit community has accepted the Aam Aadmi Party. It is your party, it is the party of Dalits, the poor, the oppressed, and it is a party of those who have nobody else.'' Kejriwal detailed various schemes launched by his government to help the poor and the needy in Delhi, including 'Jai Bheem' coaching scheme for those preparing for competitive exams, and hiring sewer cleaning machines operated by sanitation workers.

''We have launched a scheme -- Jai Bheem Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana -- to financially support Dalit students who want to take coaching for competitive examinations such as IAS, IPS, engineering and medical entrances at any private coaching institute,'' he said.

The chief minister said the Delhi Jal Board has started a scheme under which 200 sanitation workers operate sewer cleaning machines that are hired by the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to four weeks

US, EU to suspend tariffs on alcohol, food and airplanes

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress announces list of 40 candidates for Assam Assembly polls; party's state unit chief Ripun Bora to contest from Gohpur.

Congress announces list of 40 candidates for Assam Assembly polls partys state unit chief Ripun Bora to contest from Gohpur....

Venezuela's Maduro receives first dose of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and first lady Cilia Flores have received their first dose of Russias Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Venezuelan state television reported on Saturday, while the country received a second shipment of the v...

SCBA decides to reject SC's SOPs on hybrid physical hearing from Mar 15

The Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA on Saturday night decided not to accept the apex courts standard operating procedures SOPs on commencing hybrid physical hearing from March 15.The Supreme Court, which is hearing cases through video-co...

UP first state to vaccinate over 20 lakh people: Govt

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday said the state has become the first in the country to have administered more than 20 lakh COVID-19 vaccines.So far, 20,14,589 vaccines have been administered, the government said in a release.Vaccina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021