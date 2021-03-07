Left Menu

18 all women polling stations in Assam s Sivasagar district

PTI | Sivasagar | Updated: 07-03-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 10:34 IST
Assam's Sivasagar district will have 18 all women polling stations in the upcoming state Assembly election, an official said.

The Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer, Sivasagar through an order issued on Saturday has selected six all women polling stations each for three Assembly constituencies Amguri, Thowra and Sivasagar - going to the polls during the first phase of the election on March 27, the official said.

In the all women polling station all the polling officials will be women.

As per the order, the selected all women polling station for for Amguri constituency are Auniati Hemchandra Dev HS School (E), Auniati Hemchandra Dev HS School (W), Auniati Hemchandra Dev HS School (W)-A, Amguri Girls High School (N), Pengera MV School (N) and Pengera MV School (S).

For Thowra constituency, the selected all women polling stations are Demow Town MV School (N), 102 No. Dihajan Kusiamari LP School (N), Nitaipukhuri High School (N), Nitaipukhuri High School (M), Nemuguri LP School and 98 No.

Bam Gohain Gaon LP School.

The all-women polling stations selected for Sivasagar constituency are 3 No Girls LP School (E), 2 No Town Primary School, 2 No Town Primary School-A, ONGC LP School (N), ONGC LP School (S) and ONGC LP School (M).

Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April one and April six.

