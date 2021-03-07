Vee Tech, Sona to collaborate with Canada s University Health Network

Technology services firm Vee Technologies and Sona Group of educational institutions have forged an agreement with Canada-based University Health Network (UHN) to collaborate on a multi-institution research and commercialisation effort to develop smart fabric-based wearables.

The collaboration agreement seeks to contribute to 'FIBRE', a research initiative that will be fuelled by the UHN hospital network, which includes Toronto General and Toronto Western Hospitals, the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto Rehabilitation Institute, and The Michener Institute of Education, a joint statement said.

As part of the agreement, Bengaluru and New York co- headquartered Vee Technologies will make significant cash contributions to the current and future research projects to be undertaken by the collaborating institutions, universities and hospitals in Canada, the statement said.

Vee Technologies and Sona group of institutions will be the only partners outside North America, it was noted.

The Salem-based Sona Group of education institutions Sona College of Technology, Thiagarajar Polytechnic College and Sona College of Arts and Science will contribute to the FIBRE project through their faculty, laboratories and facilities.

Executive Vice President, Science and Research, UHN, Bradly G Wouters, said the initiative will help bring together multidisciplinary expertise in order to develop textiles and garments that can support the growing needs of the healthcare sector for people in Canada, India and beyond.

''The health benefits are far-reaching and will serve to help individuals experiencing chronic illness and aging, as well as those living with disabilities'', Wouters said.

