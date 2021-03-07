International Women's Day: UP Raj Bhavan to host 3-day event to empower women

A three-day event to mark the International Women's Day will begin at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday, an official statement said. A training programme for women, exhibition of self-help groups and other events will be organised as part of the ‘Mahila Samriddhi Mahostava’, it said. Marked annually on March 8, International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. “On International Women's Day, a three-day mahotsava will be held at the Raj Bhavan. Starting from Monday, the event will continue till Mar 10,” an official statement said. “The event is being organised by NABARD, King George's Medical University, APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow University, Shakuntala Mishra University,” it added. It is being organised on the initiative of Governor Anandiben Patel, it said. Women members of self-help groups from across the state will be participating in the event, Principal Secretary to the Governor, Mahesh Kumar Gupta said.

