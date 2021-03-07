DSGMC launches dialysis hospital; will provide free treatment to all

Left Menu

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee DSGMC on Sunday launched Indias biggest kidney dialysis facility at the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib complex here.Guru Harkishan Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Kidney Dialysis Hospital will offer dialysis facility to 101 patients simultaneously and it can cater to 500 patients daily, the DSGMC said in a statement.The hospital will offer its services to patients completely free of cost.All services are being provided totally free in this most technically advanced hospital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 20:06 IST
The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Sunday launched ''India's biggest'' kidney dialysis facility at the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib complex here.

Guru Harkishan Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Kidney Dialysis Hospital will offer dialysis facility to 101 patients simultaneously and it can cater to 500 patients daily, the DSGMC said in a statement.

The hospital will offer its services to patients completely free of cost.

''All services are being provided totally free in this most technically advanced hospital. There is no billing or payment counter. The DSGMC will take services from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) from corporate houses and from those who are willing to contribute for such initiatives and various government schemes,'' DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

The capacity will soon be increased to 1,000 beds from the current 101 beds, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait lauded the Sikh community for starting a project that will offer free services to everyone.

''We were seeing this building for the last 20 years but were surprised that Sikh community is known for completing its projects but this project lingered on. We were very happy to learn yesterday that a unique hospital where there will be no cash counter will launch services. Such work can be done only by Sikh community,'' Tikait said.

