Knowledge shared in Bhagavad Gita holds key to remove all problems of world: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the knowledge in the Bhagavad Gita holds the key to remove all problems of the world. To understand this knowledge, ''one has to imbibe the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita in their lives'', he said after inaugurating a part of the Gita Museum built at the Gita Gyan Sansthanam Centre in Kurukshetra.

Khattar said the centre is constantly preaching the immortal teachings and knowledge of the Bhagavad Gita to the world.

''The spiritual gain of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita is not gained only by listening, reading, memorising or understanding, in fact one gets the real benefit when the essence of this holy scripture is imbibed in one's life,'' the chief minister said, according to an official statement issued here.

He also said that ''the knowledge in the Bhagavad Gita holds the key to remove all problems of the world''. Khattar said that the holy scripture has its own spiritual aura and ''if we remain associated with this then certainly, we would not indulge in any wrongdoings in our lives and will always get inspiration to do good work''.

He said that the Gita Gyan Sansthanam is playing a big role in realising the state government's vision of developing Kurukshetra as a major pilgrimage centre.

