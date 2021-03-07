Amid outbreak, premier Marathi literary meet postponed

The 94th All India Marathi Literary Conference (AIMLC) scheduled to be held in Nashik from March 26 to 28 has been postponed due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, a member of the organising committee said here.

In a release, Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal president Kautikrao Thale Patil said the decision was taken in view of the safety of participants, who would be coming from different parts of the country.

Advertisement

The AIMLC, first held in 1878, is an annual conference for literary discussions by Marathi writers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)