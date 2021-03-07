HP Police to hold all-women parade at Ridge in Shimla

Left Menu

The Himachal Pradesh Police will hold an all-women parade at the historic Ridge in Shimla on Monday with a focus on increasing their strength in the force.Currently, women constitute 13 per cent of the state police strength, which the authorities are aiming at increasing to 33 per cent, according to a senior police official.Director Deneral of Police Sanjay Kundu said they will be holding a series of events on International Womens Day on Monday.

07-03-2021
The Himachal Pradesh Police will hold an all-women parade at the historic Ridge in Shimla on Monday with a focus on increasing their strength in the force.

Currently, women constitute 13 per cent of the state police strength, which the authorities are aiming at increasing to 33 per cent, according to a senior police official.

Director Deneral of Police Sanjay Kundu said they will be holding a series of events on International Women's Day on Monday. A 12-member women officers' team headed by Dharamshala DIG Sumedha Dwevedi has been working relentlessly for making the mega event a success, the DGP said.

DIG Sumedha Dwevedi said the state police will celebrate the day in two sessions.

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will be chief guest in the first session during which the parade will be held on the Ridge. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will be the chief guest during the second session, including a cultural programme at Gaiety Theatre in the evening, she added.

The DIG said a motorbike stunt by 26 policewomen will be a major attraction in the first session, which will also include a musketry drill.

Dwevedi said an exhibition on the theme, "Women in HP Police in 50 Years", will be held at Gaiety Theatre. The exhibition will continue till March 14, she added.

Several cine stars, including Hema Malini, Aamir Khan, Anupam Kher, Prakash Jha, Aruna Irani and Hans Raj Hans, congratulated the HP Police in video messages. The DIG said three women had joined the state police in 1973 followed by the recruitment of the first regular batch of 28 policewomen in 1975. Currently, over 2,300 women are part of the state police, she added.

Releasing a video for the celebrations, the DGP said the women constitute 13 per cent of the state police strength, which is higher than the national average of 10.3 per cent.

Kundu said the reservation in the HP Police for women will soon be increased from the existing 20 per cent to 25 per cent as per CM's recent direction with a focus to increase their strength gradually to 33 per cent.

