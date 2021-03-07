Left Menu

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 07-03-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 22:28 IST
Puducherry PCC working president expelled by Cong, joins AINRC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Working president of Congress in Puducherry A K D Arumgham was expelled from the party on Sunday even as he joined the opposition AINRC with just weeks left for the assembly elections in the union territory.

The Pradesh Congress Committee got information that Arumugham had been making efforts to join ''some other party'' and hence he was expelled from primary membership and also relieved him from all party responsibilities with immediate effect, PCC President A V Subramanian said in a release here.

Meanwhile, Arumugham called on AINRC founder and former chief minister N Rangasamy and joined the party, it was announced.

Arumugham is the latest to desert the party, which lost its government here last month after a spate of resignations by its MLAs, several of whom have joined the BJP.

Elections to the 30-member Puducherry assembly is to be held on April 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

