Maharashtra CM lauds contribution of women 'COVID-19 warriors'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 11:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said the courage and contribution of women who served as ''COVID-19 warriors'' during the pandemic will never be forgotten.

In a video message on the occasion of International Women's Day, Thackeray said the pandemic threat is not yet over and in the last one year, women have stood like a rock supporting their families and fulfilled different responsibilities courageously.

''It is our duty to keep them safe,'' he said.

The CM said women were at the forefront as ''COVID-19 warriors'' to support their families affected by the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

''Their courage and contribution will never be forgotten,'' he said.

Thackeray said Maharashtra is the ''safest place for women'' and his government is committed to making it safer.

He said Women's Day was not just a formality to express gratitude to women.

''It is the day to salute women who courageously stood by us in every phase of our lives,'' he said.

Thackeray said Maharashtra has a great legacy of brave, social reformers and intellectual women like Jijabai, Ahilyadevi, Tara Rani, and Savitribai Phule.

''We salute not only these women, but also those in the present generation who are carrying forward their legacy,'' he said.

