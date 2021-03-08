Cold-storage owner booked over gas-chamber explosion

Cold-storage owner booked over gas-chamber explosionPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-03-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 12:48 IST
An FIR has been registered against the owner of cold storage near here after two labourers were killed following an explosion in a gas chamber two days ago, officials said on Monday.
The incident occurred in the Itaunja area of Lucknow district on Saturday night when work of potato storage was going on, Subdivisional Magistrate Navin Chandra said.
Two laborers were killed and as much undergoing treatment after the chamber exploded following leakage of gas, Chandra said.
An FIR has been lodged against the cold-storage owner, Santosh Kumar Pandey, and it has been sealed, the official said.
The deceased were identified as Mishrilal (28) and Dharmendra (27) -- residents of Sitapur district. Two others -- Paramanda and Vinod -- are undergoing treatment in the King George's Medical University, where their condition was stated to be stable, the SDM added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
'Less fuel production by manufacturing countries to gain profit' one of reasons behind fuel price hike: Dharmendra Pradhan
Dharmendra Pradhan urges GST Council to bring petroleum products under its purview
Metals and mining sector can play an important role in the making of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Dharmendra Pradhan
Dharmendra Pradhan reviews projects in Varanasi; says city 'statement of Indian, Hindu culture'
'Another theatric', says Dharmendra Pradhan on Rahul Gandhi's 'Emergency a mistake' remark