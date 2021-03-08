Left Menu

Cold-storage owner booked over gas-chamber explosion

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-03-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 12:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An FIR has been registered against the owner of cold storage near here after two labourers were killed following an explosion in a gas chamber two days ago, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Itaunja area of Lucknow district on Saturday night when work of potato storage was going on, Subdivisional Magistrate Navin Chandra said.

Two laborers were killed and as much undergoing treatment after the chamber exploded following leakage of gas, Chandra said.

An FIR has been lodged against the cold-storage owner, Santosh Kumar Pandey, and it has been sealed, the official said.

The deceased were identified as Mishrilal (28) and Dharmendra (27) -- residents of Sitapur district. Two others -- Paramanda and Vinod -- are undergoing treatment in the King George's Medical University, where their condition was stated to be stable, the SDM added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

