Meenakshi Lekhi, Srijan Pal join Vikhe Patil Foundation board

Senior BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi and educationist and author Srijan Pal Singh have joined the Board of Trustees of the Dr Vikhe Patil Foundation, it said on Monday.

''Lekhi brings innovative ideas in our developmental programmes due to her varied experience in various fields. She has joined as a trustee. Srijan Pal Singh, a close aide of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, has joined as Executive Chairman,'' Foundation Chairman Dr Ashok Vikhe Patil said.

A Lok Sabha member from Delhi, Lekhi is a Supreme Court lawyer and socio-political activist. Singh co-authored seven books with Kalam and is the Executive Council member of Dr. Kalam Technical University, Dr Ashok Vikhe Patil said.

The Pune-based Dr Vikhe Patil Foundation was formed in 1980 in memory of Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil, a pioneer in Asia's cooperative sugar industry. It runs many schools and colleges in the state and hasacademic collaborations with schools in Sweden and France.

