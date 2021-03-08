Left Menu

Meenakshi Lekhi, Srijan Pal join Vikhe Patil Foundation board

Senior BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi and educationist and author Srijan Pal Singh have joined the Board of Trustees of the Dr Vikhe Patil Foundation, it said on Monday.Lekhi brings innovative ideas in our developmental programmes due to her varied experience in various fields.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 08-03-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 13:43 IST
Meenakshi Lekhi, Srijan Pal join Vikhe Patil Foundation board

Senior BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi and educationist and author Srijan Pal Singh have joined the Board of Trustees of the Dr Vikhe Patil Foundation, it said on Monday.

''Lekhi brings innovative ideas in our developmental programmes due to her varied experience in various fields. She has joined as a trustee. Srijan Pal Singh, a close aide of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, has joined as Executive Chairman,'' Foundation Chairman Dr Ashok Vikhe Patil said.

A Lok Sabha member from Delhi, Lekhi is a Supreme Court lawyer and socio-political activist. Singh co-authored seven books with Kalam and is the Executive Council member of Dr. Kalam Technical University, Dr Ashok Vikhe Patil said.

The Pune-based Dr Vikhe Patil Foundation was formed in 1980 in memory of Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil, a pioneer in Asia's cooperative sugar industry. It runs many schools and colleges in the state and hasacademic collaborations with schools in Sweden and France.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WCD ministry classifies major programmes under 3 umbrella schemes for better implementation

The Women and Child Development Ministry on Monday said it has classified all its major programs under three umbrella schemes -- Mission Poshan 2.0, Mission Vatsalya and Mission Shakti -- for their better implementation.Mission Shakti will ...

Google unveils $25 mn global grant for NGOs, social enterprises working on women empowerment

Google.org, the philanthropic arm of the tech giant, on Monday said it will provide USD 25 million in grants to non-profits and social enterprises globally, including in India, that are working on empowering girls and women.The company, whi...

Hong Kong leader ''fully welcomes'' proposed electoral changes

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Monday the citys government fully welcomes changes to the citys electoral system that will substantially increase central government control over Hong Kong politics and exclude Beijings critics.Chinese autho...

Zimbabwe''s women battle gender discrimination amid pandemic

There are very few female truck drivers in Zimbabwe, but Molly Manatse doesnt like to be singled out for her gender.It has always been known as a male job, but dont say I am a female driver. We are just drivers, we do the same job, insists ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021