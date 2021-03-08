Kamiya Arya of Jai Hind College, Mumbai, Suman Pahari & Shivendra Srivastav of India First Life secure all-India rank at IRM's February 2021 Level-1 examination

- Kamiya Arya, Suman Pahari, & Shivendra Srivastav top in India with 77.60%, 75% & 75%, respectively MUMBAI, India, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- India Affiliate of Institute of Risk Management (IRM India), the world's leading professional body for Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) qualifications and examinations (Level 1 to 5) across 143 countries, today, announced the results of the February 2021 Level-1 examination for India. Kamiya Arya, Suman Pahari, and Shivendra Srivastav scored the highest in the country, with 77.60%, 75%, & 75%, respectively.

Congratulating all the students who successfully cleared the examination, Hersh Shah, CEO, India Affiliate of Institute of Risk Management, UK, said, ''Congratulations to all the students who have successfully cleared IRM's February 2021 Level 1 examination. This past year has been tumultuous to say the least, and the necessity and importance of holistic risk management in enterprises has never been more evident. We are confident that this continued professional learning will augment their careers and help them add value to any organisation they work with as they proceed to Level 2.'' ''My experience with IRM level one has been of continuous exploration. I decided to take the Level 1 Examination because I was curious about the subject, and eventually got to learn that there exists a lot more to the definition of risk. My favourite part remained the Study Support sessions which revised theoretical concepts and made me capable of analysis at an organisational level,'' said Kamiya Arya, Student, Jai Hind College.

''Enterprise Risk Management is an area where I always wanted to enhance my knowledge. My current organization nominated me to appear for IRM's Level 1 examination. The Study Support interactive sessions helped me to strengthen my fundamentals on the practical approach to ERM. The study material handbook helped me gain knowledge in the area of ERM in a structured manner with a holistic approach. My overall experience with Level 1 examination was great and I am looking forward to being a part of this prestigious institute for further enriching my knowledge as a risk professional,'' said Suman Pahari, AVP, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

While the COVID-19 pandemic exposed many vulnerabilities in Indian organisations, as well as their inadequate preparation for such an unprecedented crisis, it has also provided an unexpected opportunity for companies to derive vital learnings and strengthen their risk processes to face an increasingly uncertain world. Experts across the board have acknowledged the need for robust risk management practices for enterprises of all sizes, to ensure organisational agility and responsiveness to any future threats. Going forward, workforce safety, cybersecurity, data protection, financial processes and climate change will continue to remain key focus areas for companies, as the nation reclaims itself and the Indian economy emerges from the past travails with renewed vigour.

IRM's Level 1 examination can be pursued by students and young working professionals alongside their graduation, post-graduation, or professional career. Candidates who are aspiring business leaders across all sectors, including financial services analysts, risk consultants, entrepreneurs, family business owners, and chief risk officers, have been enrolling for IRM's qualifications. At each stage after Level 1, candidates are entitled to a globally-recognised designation - IRMCert (Level 2), GradIRM (Level 3), CMIRM (Level 4), and CFIRM (Level 5) - upon successful completion.

More information on IRM India's qualifications, exam updates, and other details are available at - https://www.theirmindia.org/.

About India Affiliate of the Institute of Risk Management (IRM India) Headquartered in the UK, the Institute of Risk Management (IRM) is the world's leading professional body for Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) qualifications. IRM has been driving excellence for over 30 years with members across 143 countries. With 360 exam centres in India, candidates can join a professional community of risk leaders by pursuing IRM's 5-level qualifications with designations that are globally recognized. IRM qualified students and members are working with companies across the globe including Acies Consulting, Swiss Re, Morgan Stanley, HSBC, PwC, EY, Deloitte, Barclays Bank, ANZ Bank, Mastercard, HSBC, IFC - World Bank Group, AIG, BBC and many other organisations.

