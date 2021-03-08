Left Menu

Removed from RSS-run school for refusing to donate for Ram temple, alleges teacher

Singh claimed that he was pressured to donate Rs 1,000 for the temple when the district pracharak of the Rasthriya Swyamsewak Sangh RSS, Satyendra, came to the school.When he refused, the school authorities misbehaved and removed him from the school, Singh alleged, adding that he has given a written complaint in this regard at the district magistrates office.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 08-03-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 15:32 IST
Removed from RSS-run school for refusing to donate for Ram temple, alleges teacher

A teacher here has alleged that he was removed from an RSS-run school after he refused to donate Rs 1,000 for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a charge denied by the institution.

Yashwant Pratap Singh, who worked as an “acharya” (teacher) at Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Jagdishpur localilty, also claimed that the school has withheld his eight months’ salary. Singh said he was given a receipt book for the collection of funds for the temple. He deposited around Rs 80,000 collected for it, he said. Singh claimed that he was pressured to donate Rs 1,000 for the temple when the district “pracharak” of the Rasthriya Swyamsewak Sangh (RSS), Satyendra, came to the school.

When he refused, the school authorities ''misbehaved'' and removed him from the school, Singh alleged, adding that he has given a written complaint in this regard at the district magistrate’s office. Singh said he will approach a court if justice is not done to him. Meanwhile, school principal Dhirendra said all employees were given receipt books for the collection of funds as per their capacity. ''Singh also took three receipt books willingly but later did not deposit them. He himself resigned,'' he said, denying the allegations. RSS district “pracharak” Satyendra too said no one is being pressured for the collection of funds. He accused Singh of indiscipline and not having “interest” in teaching.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NSFAS clarifies fake news on receiving R350 grant funding

The CEO of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme NSFAS, Andile Nongogo, has clarified incorrect information posted on Twitter, stating that those who are currently receiving the R350 grant do not qualify for NSFAS funding.NSFAS would li...

#IWantMyPinkBelt - a movement to unite the country for a safer tomorrow

Pink Belt Mission, a non-profit organization, is seeking the support of Indian citizens to sign a petition and make a plea to the government to help make the concept of a womens safety device into reality. The Pink Belt- is an idea of an as...

IPM India inches closer to its target of 40% representation of each gender in management roles by 2022

NEW DELHI, March 8, 2021 PRNewswire -- IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Ltd IPM India, a country affiliate of Philip Morris International, Inc. PMI, has announced that they have reached 33 representation of women in workforce by 2020, cl...

Women's Day: Prez, PM, Union ministers laud women for their roles in various fields

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers and leaders of political parties conveyed their wishes on Monday on the occasion of International Womens Day, extolling the role of nari shakti in various fiel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021