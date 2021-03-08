Left Menu

Six-year-old girl sexually assaulted by minor boys

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-03-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 16:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by two minor boys in the Warangal district of Telangana, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on February 24 but a complaint was filed on March 6 by the girl's parents after their daughter complained of pain, the police said.

The boys were relatives of the girl and stay in her neighborhood. They took her to an isolated placeand allegedly assaulted her, the police said based on the complaint.

The two were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a senior police official said.

The girl was sent for a medical examination on Sunday, he added.

