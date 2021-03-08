Focal point of all Delhi govt policies has been to benefit women: CM Kejriwal

The focal point of all the schemes and policies of the Delhi government has been to benefit ordinary women, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

He was speaking at an awards program organized by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on the occasion of International Women's Day.

''The focal point of all our schemes has always been to benefit the ordinary woman and make their life easier.

''In the last five years, all the policies that the Delhi government has made, we have tried to ensure that it benefits the ordinary women,'' he said.

Among the policies that were made keeping in mind the welfare of women were making power and water free of cost, the chief minister said.

According to Kejriwal, the availability of free electricity and water in the city helped women to run their households efficiently, particularly ''when salaries are not increasing but things continue to get expensive''.

''Delhi is perhaps the only place in the country that gets free 24X7 power, and you would be surprised to know that the electricity bills of 73 percent of the people in Delhi are zero. So when that happened, the women were the happiest. ''It helped them run their households more efficiently. They were able to save some Rs 1,000, Rs 1,500, Rs 2,000 every month. Similarly, when we made water-free, the ordinary housewife in Delhi was the happiest,'' he said.

The Delhi government's initiative to exempt women from paying bus fares, he said, had empowered women students, especially from underprivileged backgrounds to continue pursuing their education.

''When we made buses free for women, it helped women students, especially from the slums, whose fathers could not afford to pay the bus fare, to go to colleges,'' he said.

''There are so many women who take buses to sell fruits and vegetables. When we made the buses free, it allowed them to travel a little further to make their sales,'' he said.

Women's safety was another issue that has been at the heart of the Delhi government's policies, Kejriwal asserted, adding that the installation of CCTV cameras and street lights has been a step towards that cause.

''About 1.5-2 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed across Delhi covering a large part of the city, and we are getting every nook and corner covered. I think Delhi will soon become one of the few places in the country that will have such a huge network of CCTV cameras.

''Approximately three lakh street lights have been installed in the city in the last two years, and we continue to locate the dark spots and install street lights there so that women feel safe,'' he said.

Additionally, he said, CCTV cameras had also been installed in buses, where marshals have been deputed to prevent any crime against women.

''Marshals have also been deputed within the buses, and we have heard several success stories when men trying to harass women in the buses have been caught by these marshals and taken to the police station,'' he said.

During the program, Kejriwal also congratulated DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal for helping women in distress successfully over the last five years.

''About 5-6 years back, people were not even aware of the existence of any women commissions, whether it was the DCW, the National Commission for Women (NCW), or any commission in any other state. And today the entire country knows about only one commission for women, the DCW, despite there being an NCW.

''The DCW, with support from the Delhi police, has done some great work in the last 5-6 years. With a lot of courage, they have helped many women in distress in dangerous locations. They have conducted raids in such places and rescued women. Their 181 helplines have also been very helpful in addressing the problems of women in distress,'' Kejriwal said.

