PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 16:56 IST
Class III-IV posts to be filled soon: Maha health minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday told the state Legislative Council recruitment for Class III and IV posts in his department would be completed in the next two months.

Responding to a question by NCP MLC Shashikant Shinde, the minister said out of 18,000 posts to be filled, maximum are Class IV ones, while for Class III posts only 50 per cent seats will be filled as per the current rules.

He said there is a case underway on posts for Class I and II with the High Court asking that the retirement age be fixed at 58 years.

He said if this age limit is followed, a sizable number of officials will have to be retired.

''We are trying to keep the retirement age as 60. A meeting will be held with the chief secretary on this issue,'' Tope told the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

